Poco F1 Users Can Now Get Poco X3 Pro For Just Rs. 10,999: What’s The Catch?

Poco India recently launched the Poco X3 Pro, which is an upgraded version of the Poco X3, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. The base model of the Poco X3 Pro was launched for Rs. 18,999 (including bank offer of instant Rs. 1,000 discount), and the veteran Poco F1 users can now get the Poco X3 Pro for just Rs. 10,999.

To get the Poco X3 Pro for Rs. 10,999, a user has to use the exchange offer scheme, where Flipkart will offer a cashback value of Rs. 7,000 for the Poco F1. Do note that, this is the maximum cashback value offered, depending on the condition of the phone, the exchange value could come down.

If you closely look at the footnote, you can understand that the Poco F1 should be in working condition, and the Flipkart executive will run a diagnostic test on the device to verify the condition of the phone. Even if there is any regular wear-and-tear on the Poco F1, it is unlikely to fetch the claimed exchange value of Rs. 7,000.

This discount will be applicable to all the variants of the Poco F1, including the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the Armor edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

According to the stories I have heard about the Flipkart smartphone exchange policy, the executives are very keen on only accepting a smartphone that is in mint condition with no scratches or damages, both internally and externally. So, you also need luck on your side to get the Poco X3 Pro for Rs. 10,999.

Also note that the offer will be applicable on the very first sale of the Poco X3 Pro, which is scheduled to happen on April 6th, at 12:00 PM. So, first, you need to make sure that the Poco X3 Pro is in stock, and then you also need to get it with an exchange offer, which seems like a lot of work.

There Is A Workaround

Another way for the Poco F1 users to get the Poco X3 Pro for Rs. 10,999 is to sell their smartphone to a third-party for at least Rs. 7,000. Platforms like OLX and Cashify can be used to sell it. Else, you can also make a deal amongst your friend circle. So, a Poco F1 user can get the Poco X3 Pro for Rs. 10,999. However, it definitely is not as easy as the company claims.

