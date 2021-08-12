Poco F3 GT Heating Issue With Gaming To Get A Fix; Company Confirms News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco took the center stage with the launch of the Poco F3 GT in India last month. The premium flagship smartphone arrived as a major rival to the OnePlus Nord 2 with features such as the Dimesity 1200 processor, 120Hz FHD+ display, and 67W fast charging supported battery. The dedicated gaming triggers remain the special highlight. However, some users have reported heating issues with extensive gaming within a month of this handset's launch. In the latest development, the company has acknowledged this issue and assured a fix soon.

Poco F3 GT Heating Issues To Get A Fix Soon

The Poco F3 GT users have been complaining of heating issues with gaming. As per the reports, the device's temperatures spikes more than normal even with general gaming. The heating intensity is said to be different for all the users.

Some of the users have reported extensive heating with gaming, while others have suggested subtle changes with the temperatures with gameplay. We would like to add that we at Gizbot had received the Poco F3 GT unit for review.

In our personal experience, we didn't experience any warm-up issue that required to be highlighted. Not just the general gaming, but there were no major issues with the extensive gaming as well. You can also read the performance review here.

How Will Poco Resolve F3 GT's Heating Issue?

Poco has acknowledged the device warm-up issue with the F3 GT's gaming. The company has confirmed the issue will be fixed with an upcoming MIUI update. The update will be released with MIUI 12.5.4.0.RKJNXM build number along with a "temperature control strategy update."

Poco has not yet confirmed by when this update will be released for the users in India. However, since the company has acknowledged this issue and assured a fix, we can expect the update to be released in the coming weeks. It is also not confirmed just yet if the update will resolve only the heating issue or will bring along other optimizations as well.

It will likely be rolled out to the users as an OTA (over-the-air) which is a common practice amongst the brands when it comes to seeding new updates. Poco should confirm the remaining details soon.

Best Mobiles in India