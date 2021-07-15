Poco F3 GT With 120Hz AMOLED Display Officially Confirmed; Here's How Much It Will Cost News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco recently confirmed the arrival of Poco F1's successor in the form of the Poco F3 GT. The company has been teasing the device's features ahead of the anticipated launch which is likely taking place in Q3 202. The latest teaser shared by the company confirms the display specifications of the Poco F3 GT. The price of the handset has also been tipped by a new leak.

Poco F3 GT Display Specifications Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch

The Poco F3 GT's fresh teaser poster has been shared on Twitter. As per the official teaser, the device will be equipped with a 10-bit AMOLED display which will support a 120Hz screen refresh rate. We can expect the panel to offer a 1080p FHD+ resolution.

You wanted AMOLED, we'll do you better. How does 120Hz Super Smooth AMOLED sound?



How about something even better? How about display with 1Billion+ colors?#POCOF3GT coming soon with a 10 Bit 120Hz ___ AMOLED display. pic.twitter.com/o4ZAIgAKb3 — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 14, 2021

The teaser post also confirms additional HDR 10+ support and DC Dimming feature. However, the post doesn't reveal the display size. It is worth mentioning that majority of Poco smartphones that offer a 120Hz refresh rate have an LCD panel. The Poco F3 GT finally brings an AMOLED panel to the table.

Poco F3 GT: What Else To Expect?

The Poco F3 GT is said to be the rebadged Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The unit will use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor combined with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Currently, the OnePlus Nord 2 is all hype with the advanced version of this processor, i.e, Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

The second-generation Nord is the major rival of the upcoming premium Poco smartphone. The camera setup on the Poco F3 GT is said to include a 64MP triple-camera at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording support.

Poco F3 GT: Official Launch Date, Pricing Details

The Poco F3 GT has been tipped to launch in Q3 2021. If the reports are to be believed, the device might make a debut this month (July 2021) itself. The company might confirm the dates via upcoming teasers.

The company was earlier planning to bring this handset by August or September, however, with the given competitions; we might see an early launch. The leaks have also suggested the Poco F3 GT's pricing to be tagged below Rs. 30,000 in India. It will be launched in Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver options.

Best Mobiles in India