Poco F3 Massive Leak: Likely To Launch Along Poco X3 Pro

Poco India is all set to launch the Poco X3 Pro in India, which is speculated to the most powerful smartphone from the brand, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. If you were sad about the choice of the processor on the Poco X3 Pro, this news might cheer you up, as the brand is likely to launch yet another Poco smartphone on March 30th along with the Poco X3 Pro.

Ishan Agarwal has now shared the official render of the Poco F3, which is likely to be the successor to the Poco F2, which was never launched in India. Poco F3 is not a new device, instead, it is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40, which was launched a few weeks ago in China.

Poco F3 Will Be More Powerful Than The Poco X3 Pro

Ishan has also confirmed that the Poco F3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a speed binned Snapdragon 865+, and currently the second most powerful mobile processor from the company. This means, the Poco F3 will be more powerful than the Poco X3 Pro, as the latter is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The Poco F3 is also a 5G smartphone and will carry the 5G branding at the back. Considering the specs sheet, the Poco F3 will have a 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. The device will have at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the top-tier model is likely to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

As per the cameras, the Poco F3 will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. There will be a single 20MP camera at the front, with support for FHD video recording.

Given the specs sheet and the Chinese price of the Redmi K40, the base variant of the Poco F3 is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000, which makes it an aggressively priced smartphone, especially when compared to the other devices powered by the Snapdragon 870 or the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

