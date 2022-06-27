Poco F4 5G India's First Sale Today At 12 PM On Flipkart; Launch Offers, Price To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco launched the Poco F4 5G last week in India. The latest mid-range device is all set to go for sale today (June 27) in the country. The Poco F4 5G comes with a flagship-grade processor, 120Hz display, 64MP OIS camera, and many more. Let's check the launch offers and the pricing of the Poco F4 5G in India.

Poco F4 5G First Sale Today In India

The Poco F4 5G will go on sale at 12 PM (noon) via Flipkart. Poco is offering an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000. Additionally, SBI cardholders can get a Rs. 3,000 discount on the latest device. Apart from this, the phone comes with two years of warranty. Buyers can get free two months of YouTube Premium subscription and a Disney + Hotstar 1 year subscription at today's sale.

In terms of pricing, the Poco F4 starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option retails for Rs. 33,999. With offers, you can purchase the Poco F4 5G starting at Rs. 23,999.

Poco F4 5G Features

In terms of specs, the Poco F4 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC which comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and it comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Poco F4 5G features a 20MP selfie camera sensor. The device is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery unit that supports 67W fast charging.

Reasons To Buy?

For an asking price of Rs. 23,999, you can get the flagship SD870 chip, 120Hz AMOLED panel, latest Android 12, etc. Besides, it also includes fast charging tech. If you are buying the Poco F4 at today's sale, can get additional benefits like the YouTube subscription.

Best Mobiles in India