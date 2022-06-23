Poco F4 5G With SD870 SoC Launched At Rs. 23,999; First Sale On June 27 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco F4 5G has been launched in India. The latest mid-range handset from Poco comes with the flagship Snapdragon 870 processor, 120Hz display, and much more. The device is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K40S that was launched in March in China. Let's take a look at the India price, sale, and offers of the Poco F4 5G.

Poco F4 5G Price And Sale In India

The Poco F4 5G price starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Poco F4 5G which is priced at Rs. 33,999. The Poco F4 5G Nebula Green and Night Black colors.

However, Poco is offering an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000 on all variants. Besides, buyers can get Rs. 3,000 discount on SBI Bank credit/ debit cards & EMI transactions. So, the device can be purchased starting at Rs. 23,999. Further, the Poco F4 5G will go on sale from June 27 through Flipkart.

Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, it does not support a microSD card.

It runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. For imaging, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Poco F4 5G features a 20MP selfie camera sensor. Lastly, it measures 163.2 x 75.95 x7.7mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a mid-range phone, you can definitely go for the Poco F4 5G. The handset runs a flagship processor and comes with an E4 AMOLED display, 67W fast charging, etc. You can check our Poco F4 5G review to clear your doubts.

