Poco F4 GT Launching Later This Month; Features, Specs, More

Poco F4 GT smartphone is all set to be released in the global market very soon. The company has announced that the new device will be released at an online event on April 26. The new Poco offering will be a gaming-centric device. If the reports are to be believed, the Poco F4 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

The Poco F4 GT will be arriving as a successor to the Poco F3 GT, which was launched last year. The F3 GT was a rebranded model of the China-only Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone. So the rumours regarding the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition being the Poco F4 GT global version seems to be quite true. We will know more during the event on April 26 at 5.30pm IST.

The Poco F4 GT is expected to feature a 6.67-inch display, which will have full HD+ resolution, an AMOLED panel, and HDR10+ support. Since it will be a gaming-centric smartphone, the users can expect it to provide a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the phone is rumoured to have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 14nm Mobile Platform.

The new Poco smartphone could be packed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. Software-wise, it is expected to boot the latest MIUI 13 that's based on the Android 12 version. For imaging, the consumers can expect the Poco F4 GT to have a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tele-macro snapper, just like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

On the front, the Poco F4 GT is expected to offer a 20MP Sony IMX596 selfie camera. The device could have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, high-res audio, JBL-certified speakers, and Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive media experience. For connectivity, the users can expect the phone to pack 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging will be packed under the hood.

The brand hasn't yet provided any hint regarding the pricing of the Poco F4 GT. However, we can expect it to cost around Rs 45,000 for the base model, which is the price of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in China. The availability of the new Poco phone is also expected to be revealed by the end of the month.

