Poco F5 5G Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch; Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, 2K Display Tipped

Poco has many series under its banner, like the flagship X series, the affordable M series, the powerful F series, and more. It looks like we might soon get a new Poco smartphone under the F lineup, namely the Poco F5 5G. A new leak has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Poco F5 5G.

As the name suggests, the new Poco F5 5G will be the successor of the Poco F4 5G that launched earlier this year. While the older smartphone was the tweaked version of the Redmi K40s, the upcoming Poco phone is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K60 5G, which is yet to hit the market.

Poco F5 5G Spotted on IMEI Database

A report from Xiaomiui has spotted the upcoming Poco F5 5G on the IMEI database. Here, the alleged Poco phone appeared reportedly with the model number 23013RK75C for the Chinese variant. The Indian variant's model number is allegedly 23013PC75I and the global version's number is 23013PC75G.

The report claims the Poco F5 5G will initially launch in China as the Redmi K60 5G and debut with the Poco moniker in the global and Indian markets. What's more, the "2301" number suggests that it would be launching in January 2023.

The report further explains other details of the model number. For instance, the Chinese variant includes RK, which is for the Redmi K-series branding. The Indian and global variants on IMEI include PC in the model number referring to the Poco branding.

Poco F5 5G Features Rumored

Apart from detailing the model number, the report also talks about the possible specs of the upcoming Poco phone. For one, the new Poco F5 5G is tipped to flaunt an AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset will likely power the smartphone - which is going to be the same for the Redmi K60 5G.

One can expect at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of default storage. One can also expect advanced fast charging support on the Poco F5 5G, at least for the Indian and global variants. Since the launch is still months away, we can expect more leaks before the phone arrives next year.

