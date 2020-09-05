Poco M2 Features Officially Confirmed; To Debut On September 8 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco launched a new mid-range smartphone dubbed Poco M2 Pro back in July this year in India. The company is now ready to bring a trimmed down version of the device in the country next week. The upcoming offering by the brand is the Poco M2 which said to be one of the most cheapest 6GB RAM smartphones to hit the stores in the coming days. It is slated for September 8 launch and ahead of its arrival, the company has shed out some details on the hardware.

Poco M2 Features Teased

Poco has shared a tweet via its official handle where it confirms the Poco M2 will launch with an FHD+ display. Unfortunately, the panel type and size hasn't been revealed as of now. But, it is known that the smartphone will ship with a waterdrop style notch instead of a punch-hole design. The tweet doesn't reveal any other detail about the hardware features.

However, it mentions the September 8 launch date.

The company will be hosting the lunch event online which starts at 12 pm. It is expected to be available for sale via Flipkart, but we are yet to get the details on the same. Moreover, the Poco M2 is said to be the cheapest Poco smartphone which will ship with 6GB RAM. It is expected to retail under Rs. 10,000 price label.

Currently, there is no information available on the remaining aspects of the smartphone. It remains to be seen what all downgrades it comes with over the Poco M2 Pro. Just to recap, the Poco M2 Pro arrived as a mid-range offering powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The chipset is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It offers a quad-camera setup packed with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP portrait sensor. The handset flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole design. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging rounds off the spec-sheet.

