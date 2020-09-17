Poco M2 Next Sale Set For September 21: Price in India, Specifications And Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Poco M2 is set to go on sale in India once again on September 21, 2020, at 12 noon on Flipkart.com. This gives you a second chance to grab the recently launched budget Poco smartphone if you were not able to secure a device in the initial sale. Notably, the first sale of POCO M2 went live on September 15th on Flipkart.com. The brand notified that it had sold over 130,000 units of the budget device on the e-commerce platform.

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 10,999, the Poco M2 is essentially a Redmi 9 Prime with some extra RAM but a slightly smaller battery cell. The entry-level variant of the Poco M2 has 6GB of RAM, making it the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone in the Indian market. The 6GB RAM is aided by 64GB on-board storage. The higher variant is priced at Rs. 12,499 and also offers 6GB RAM but doubles the built-in storage to 128GB. You can expand the built-in memory to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports software-driven face unlock.

The Poco M2 boasts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. The IPS LCD screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer. Similar to the Redmi 9 Prime, the Poco M2 is also powered by the entry-level game-centric MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor which has two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz to handle general tasks.

The Poco M2 draws power from a hefty 5,000mAh battery which is aided by an 18W fast charging adaptor; however, the company only ships a 10W charger in the box. You have to purchase the 18W fast-charger separately if you want better fast-charging speeds. It is worth mentioning that the Redmi 9 Prime has a slightly bigger 5,020mAH battery cell but it also ships with the similar 10W adaptor in the box. In our review of the Redmi 9 Prime, the bundled charger took its sweat time, around 3 hours to charge the hefty battery from flat to 100%.

The Poco M2 flaunts a quad-lens camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Poco M2 sports a pretty standard 8MP front-facing camera but it comes with a dedicated night mode which should capture some well-lit selfies in the low-light scenario.

While we haven't got a chance to test the Poco M2 yet, you can read our review of the Redmi 9 Prime. The detailed review of the Redmi 9 Prime will give a fair idea of the Poco M2's camera, display, battery, software and hardware performance.

