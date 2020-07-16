Poco M2 Pro Slated To Go On Sale Again On July 30 In India: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this month Xiaomi's former sub-brand Poco launched its new budget smartphone called the Poco M2 Pro in India. The device went up for sale just a few days ago in India and the company has revealed its next sale details as well. The device comes as the second off offering by the brand following the company parted its ways from Xiaomi. The previous model by the company was the Poco X2 which was also launched earlier this year in the country.

When Will Poco M2 Pro Be Available For Sale Again In India?

The Poco M2 Pro will now be up for grabs again on July 30 in India. The company has confirmed its availability on Flipkart via a post on Twitter. This one is also expected to be a flash sale and will be live till the stocks last. In terms of pricing, you will be able to buy the smartphone starting at Rs. 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

You also get to select from 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage option at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. As for the color variants, the device comes in Two Shades of Black, Out of the Blue, and Green and Greener shades.

What Are The Features Offered By Poco M2 Pro?

The Poco M2 Pro draws it power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor combined with up to 6GB RAM. The device ships with Android 10 OS which is accompanied by MIUI 11 skin on top. The smartphone comes up to 128GB native storage space and supports up to 512GB microSD card.

Upfront, there is a 6.67-inch LCD display with FullHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The punch-hole houses a 16MP camera for selfies. The rear panel has four cameras with features such as 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. It has a 5,000 mAh battery accompanied by fast charging tech.

