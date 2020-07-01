Poco M2 Pro With Quad-Camera Setup Confirmed To Launch July 7 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco India has confirmed that the Poco M2 Pro will be launched in India on July 7. The Poco X2 is the first phone to be launched in February and the Poco M2 pro will be the second phone from the company in the country.

The launch teaser has confirmed that the Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup. According to rumors, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It is also said that the phone will come with fast charging support.

Poco India also mentioned on its Twitter account that the launch event of the Poco M2 Pro in the country will be held on the company's social media platform on July 7 at 12pm (noon). Flipkart has also created a microsite that only shows the back of the smartphone. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Expected Specifications Of Poco M2 Pro

The company has not yet revealed the full features of the device. On the other hand, the Poco M2 Pro was spotted last month on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site with model number M2003J6CI. This same model number has previously appeared on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance sites. According to these two sites, the new phone is said to have Bluetooth v5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi connection options.

The camera setup of the Poco M2 Pro is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. So, it could be that the upcoming new phone will come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Because Poco has a habit of launching its phones as a rebranded version of Xiaomi.

The Poco X2 comes is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30. The Poco F2 Pro, which was launched in Europe in May, is also a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

The Poco X2 comes in at under Rs. 20,000 so, the new phone is expected to make its debut as a budget-friendly phone. At the moment, not much can be said about the new phone. However, we expect the company to come up with some features before its debut.

