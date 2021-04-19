Poco M2 Reload India Launch Slated For April 21; Price, Key Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is done with the Poco M3 series launch in India. The Poco M3 and the Poco M3 Pro have been introduced in the country packed with mid-range hardware and an affordable price tag. The company has now announced the launch of a new device in the 'M' series. The brand is now gearing up to bring a new variant of the Poco M2 which will be dubbed Poco M2 Reload. Here's what the new device will offer:

Poco M2 Reload India Launch Date And Key Specs

Poco itself has officially confirmed the launch of the Poco M2 Reload in India on April 22. The device will be going up for sale via Flipkart from the same date. The device brings along the same set of internals as the standard Poco M2. Only, the RAM capacity varies in the new variant.

While the device was earlier announced with a 6GB RAM option, the Poco M2 Reload variant comes with a 4GB RAM configuration. The remaining aspects such as display, camera, and battery specifications have not received any changes.

Speaking of the spec-sheet, the Poco M2 Reload will bring along an IPS LCD display which will measure 6.53-inches. The FHD+ display will sport a waterdrop style notch and will get the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

The Poco M2 uses four cameras at the back for primary imaging. The setup includes a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The smartphone packs an 8MP camera inside the waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The Poco M2 Reload will also be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The new variant will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is the only difference this variant offers. The smartphone will be powered by the same 5,000 mAh battery as the standard variant.

There will be 18W fast charging support. Additional features include Android 10 OS, a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Poco M2 Reload Expected Price

The Poco M2 Relaod's prices haven't been tipped officially. The device might have a cheaper price tag than the base model of the standard Poco M2. The latter comes at a starting price tag of Rs. 10,999. So, a price tag below Rs. 10,000 mark can easily be expected.

