Poco M3 Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead Of Official India Launch; New Configuration Tipped

Poco recently announced the arrival of its new mid-range device called the Poco M3 in India. The device will be launched on February 2 via an online launch event which is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. The smartphone has already been announced outside India with a 4GB RAM configuration. Ahead of the official launch, the Poco M3's listing has gone live on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform reveals a different configuration than the global variant.

Poco M3 Listed On Flipkart Ahead Of Official Launch

The Poco M3 dedicated page has gone live at Flipkart. As per the listing, the upcoming mid-range offering by Xiaomi's former sub-brand will be launch with a 6GB RAM configuration. This variant is likely to come with a 128GB storage option. To recap, the device has been announced in the international market with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration.

The company is expected to introduce these two variants as well in the country. The Poco M3's Flipkart page doesn't drop any hint on the pricing. We will have to wait for the official launch for the same. However, the rumor mill suggests that the handset will arrive with a starting price label of Rs. 10,000.

While the pricing of the Poco M3 is still at large, the features and specifications are known. The company is likely to launch the unit with an identical set of hardware as the international model. Speaking of the specifications, the smartphone is likely to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The octa-core chipset will get accompanied by up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There will be support for external microSD cards as well. The device will arrive with Android 10 OS. The display on the Poco M3 will measure 6.53-inches that will offer an FHD+ resolution.

The optics department will comprise of a 48MP primary camera at the rear along with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. The Poco M3 will have an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device will be backed by a humongous 6,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support.

