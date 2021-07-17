Just In
- 19 min ago BSNL Providing Unlimited Data At Night With Special Tariff Voucher Rs. 599
- 26 min ago Reliance Jio Offering More Data With Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan: Know Details
- 34 min ago Realme Watch 2 Launching On July 23 Alongside Watch 2 Pro; Expected Price, Specifications In India
- 1 hr ago Flipkart No Cost EMI Offers On Large Screen 4K Android Smart TVs
Don't Miss
- Education From Miss India To IAS Officer: Meet Aishwarya Sheoran, Who Quit Modelling And Cracked UPSC In First Attempt
- Movies 5 Reasons Why Priyanka Chopra Is An Inspiration For Every Girl!
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Controversy erupts as Ugandan weightlifter goes missing from hotel room
- Lifestyle Cannes 2021: Amy Jackson’s Dramatic Red Gown Looks Straight Out From The Pages Of History Books On Royals
- Finance Rules On Payment of Commuted Value of Pension Clarified For Civil Pensioners
- News India has independent defence policy under PM Modi: Amit Shah
- Automobiles Tesla Cybertruck To Get Smart Doors But No Door Handles Says Elon Musk
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In August
POCO M3 Gets New Variant In India; What's New?
Poco M3 debuted earlier this year in India as one of the company's mid-range 4G smartphones. The company recently increased the price of this device across both online and offline retail platforms by up to Rs. 500. This move came right ahead of the Poco F3 GT's launch. Now, the company has launched a new variant of the Poco M3 in India. Here's what's changed?
Poco M3 New Variant: What Does It Offer?
The Poco M3 was announced in a single 6GB RAM and dual storage (64GB/128GB) options. The brand has now launched a new RAM variant of the handset. The latest variant comes with a 4GB RAM option and has 64GB onboard storage. With this, the device will now be available in three different configurations.
The Poco M3's 4GB+ 64GB RAM model has been announced at Rs. 10,499. You can get your hands on this model online via Flipkart. It will be available in the same color options as the remaining variants, i.e, Poco Yellow and Power Black.
As far as the prices of the remaining models are concerned, the Poco M3 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 11,499. The top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option can be purchased at Rs. 12,499.
Poco M3 Key Features To Check Out
The Poco M3 4GB RAM model has the remaining same set of features as the other two variants. The device uses the same octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor. Amongst the other key highlights are the triple-lens camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and an FHD+ LCD display.
The rear camera specifications further include a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. The Poco M3 is packed with a 6.53-inch LCD display which supports 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and has a waterdrop notch.
The device features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, it offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. A big 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging rounds off the spec sheet.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,999
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990