POCO M3 Gets New Variant In India; What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco M3 debuted earlier this year in India as one of the company's mid-range 4G smartphones. The company recently increased the price of this device across both online and offline retail platforms by up to Rs. 500. This move came right ahead of the Poco F3 GT's launch. Now, the company has launched a new variant of the Poco M3 in India. Here's what's changed?

Poco M3 New Variant: What Does It Offer?

The Poco M3 was announced in a single 6GB RAM and dual storage (64GB/128GB) options. The brand has now launched a new RAM variant of the handset. The latest variant comes with a 4GB RAM option and has 64GB onboard storage. With this, the device will now be available in three different configurations.

The Poco M3's 4GB+ 64GB RAM model has been announced at Rs. 10,499. You can get your hands on this model online via Flipkart. It will be available in the same color options as the remaining variants, i.e, Poco Yellow and Power Black.

As far as the prices of the remaining models are concerned, the Poco M3 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 11,499. The top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option can be purchased at Rs. 12,499.

Poco M3 Key Features To Check Out

The Poco M3 4GB RAM model has the remaining same set of features as the other two variants. The device uses the same octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor. Amongst the other key highlights are the triple-lens camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and an FHD+ LCD display.

The rear camera specifications further include a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. The Poco M3 is packed with a 6.53-inch LCD display which supports 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and has a waterdrop notch.

The device features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, it offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. A big 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging rounds off the spec sheet.

Best Mobiles in India