Poco M3 Global Launch Officially Confirmed: What To Expect?

Poco's upcoming mid-range smartphone is making splashes consistently online. Amidst all the rumors and speculations, the company has announced the launch of a new device in its 'M' series. The company will now be adding the Poco M3 to its affordable smartphone series. The device is slated for launch next week in the global market. Details are as follows:

Poco M3 Official Launch Date

Poco has shared a tweet via its official global Twitter handle which confirms the launch of the Poco M3 on November 24, 2020. As mentioned above, the company will be introducing the handset in the global market. The brand will host an online launch event for the upcoming mid-range device.

While the launch poster doesn't reveal any specific detail on the hardware, it could be a possibility that the Poco M2010J19CG could be the latest offering. This device has been spotted on multiple online platforms in recent times. Also, some reports suggest it to be the rebranded Redmi Note 10 4G smartphone which bears an identical model number.

Poco M3 Expected Hardware

If the Poco M3 is indeed the Poco M2010J19CG, then we can expect it to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The device could ship with 4GB RAM, however, we are yet to get details on its storage capacity. Additionally, the Geekbench listing suggested Android 10 OS which could be wrapped around MIUI skin.

Since the device is tipped to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 4G, it could feature an LCD display measuring 6.53-inches. The panel is said to offer an FHD+ screen resolution. The optics is speculated to be handled by a triple-lens rear camera module packed with a 48MP primary sensor.

The selfies are said to be clicked by an 8MP camera upfront. Lastly, the device is said to feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery that will take charge over a USB Type-C port. The battery is said to get accompanied by 22.5W fast charging.

