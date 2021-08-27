Poco M3 Price Hiked Third Time In India; Still Worth A Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphone prices are consistently getting a hike across the Indian market. Xiaomi is amongst one of those brands which have increased the prices of multiple of its budget smartphones in the country. The Redmi Note 10 has received a fourth price hike recently. Now, Poco has joined the list of brands which that has increased smartphone prices in India. The variant whose prices gave been updated is the Poco M3 (for the third time). Here is how much extra you would now need to shell out for the affordable Poco handset:

Poco M3 New Prices In India

The Poco M3 has received a price hike of Rs. 500 in India. As mentioned above, the handset's prices have been increased twice already in the country. However, the new prices have been updated only for the 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM model.

You will now have to shell out Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM model which was initially priced at Rs. 9,999 and was retailing at Rs. 10,499. The prices for the 6GB RAM model remain the same at Rs. 11,999. The new prices have been updated at Flipkart and the company's official online stores.

Is Poco M3 Still A Wroth Buying Budget Phone?

The Poco M3 was one of the popular devices in the sub Rs. 10,000 categories for the features it offers. The device has been launched with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It has the Android 10-based MIUI 12 firmware.

The Poco M3 offers a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device features an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The device is packed with a 6.53-inch LCD display which supports 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. There is a 6,000 mAh battery completing the spec-sheet.

While the Poco M3 has a good set of internal the budget pricing was its USP. With the device getting its third price hike, that factor is cancelling out. It still makes for a decent offering for the budget audience but not the best with the increased prices. We don't know if this is the last price hike or the brand will increase the prices in the future as well.

