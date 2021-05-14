Poco M3 Pro 5G Confirmed To Pack 90Hz Display: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is all set to launch the M3 Pro 5G on May 19 globally. Meanwhile, a few features of the upcoming handset have been confirmed. Even, Poco Global executives Kevin Xiaobo Qiu, and Angus Ng had already revealed that the upcoming Poco M3 Pro 5G will be the first Poco M-series phone to support a high refresh rate.

Now, the company has confirmed via its social media handle that the smartphone will come with a 90Hz display with FHD+ resolution, and a dot-notch. Further, the phone is also confirmed to come in Iconic Poco Yellow shade.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Everything We Know So Far

The handest will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with the Dynamic Switch feature. Under the hood, the phone is confirmed to ship with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Apart from this, the company has not shared any details about the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

However, some rumors suggest that the upcoming Poco M3 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. The company is yet to confirm this. If the rumors turn to be true, the features of the Poco M3 Pro 5G will also be similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10 ships with the triple rear camera setup that offers a 48MP main lens, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP front camera for selfies.

The Dimensity 700 processor of the Redmi Note 10 is paired with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that also supports additional storage expansion. Furthermore, the smartphone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support over a Type-C port.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Expected Price

As mentioned above, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. So, the price of the Poco M3 Pro 5G is also expected to be similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G which starts at USD 199 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the base model.

So, we expect the M3 Pro 5G will get a price tag somewhere around Rs. 15,000. However, we will suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt as there is no info regarding the India launch as of now.

