Poco M3 Pro 5G Design Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch; What's New?

Poco is all set to add a new member to its affordable 'M' series. The company's global executive has confirmed the arrival of Poco M3 Pro 5G. The device is slated for May 19 launch and we have been getting details on its features consistently via leaks and teasers. The latest official poster shared by the company shares the design aspects of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Does this handset offer something new or is identical to the standard Poco M3? Let's find out:

Poco M3 Pro 5G Design Officially Teased

Poco has shared a new teaser poster via its official Twitter handle where the design of the M3 Pro 5G has been teased. The device is confirmed to feature a dual-tone rear panel which the previous leaks also suggested.

However, this variant doesn't have a large camera module covering the upper half; rather, it's shifted to the left. The device will have a vertical triple-camera module followed by the big Poco logo.

The device will have the volume keys on the right panel. Also, the power key with an integrated fingerprint scanner is placed below the volume keys. The teaser image doesn't reveal the fascia of the handset.

However, the handset is expected to feature a punch-hole display with slim bezels. Also, the teaser poster shows the black color option and the company has also confirmed the Iconic Poco Yellow shades.

It remains to be seen if the Poco M3 Pro 5G will have any additional color option to choose from. We can also expect a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port (likely placed at the bottom) in the mix.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Expected Features

The Poco M3 Pro 5G leaks and previous teasers have hinted at the Dimensity 700 processor which will be clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset is also tipped to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The triple rear camera setup is said to pack a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device is expected with an 8MP selfie camera and Android 11 OS. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging is said to complete the spec-sheet.

Notably, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely the rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G. At least that's what all the leaks and teasers have been pointing at. What's important here that the M3 Pro 5G would be amongst the first budget 5G offerings by Poco. A cheaper price tag along with the suggested mid-range hardware would likely give it an edge over the rivals in its league.

