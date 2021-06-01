Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Slated For June 8; Triple Cameras, Dimensity 700 At Helm News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco has finally confirmed the India launch of the M3 Pro 5G smartphone. The Poco M3 Pro 5G was originally launched last month in the global markets as the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. Now, the brand has shared a teaser to confirm the Poco M3 Pro 5G is launching on June 8. The brand has further revealed the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

be𝐅or𝟑 we 𝐆et to 𝐓alk more about Q3, let's talk speed? 5G speed!



Our first 5G phone, the amazing POCO M3 Pro is coming!



Buckle up, people. The one with Mad Speed, Killer Looks hits @Flipkart on June 8th. #POCOM3Pro pic.twitter.com/uI8439V9xZ — POCO India - Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 1, 2021

Poco M3 Pro 5G Features

We can safely assume the Indian variant of the Poco M3 Pro 5G will offer similar features as the global model. To recall, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor.

The phone supports the DynamicSwitch feature that will allow automatically adjust the refresh rate depending on your content. The phone runs the Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports a microSD card for additional storage expansion.

Moreover, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device with 18W fast charging support and the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 12. There is a 48MP triple-camera setup at the rear and the main lens is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Besides, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Lastly, the phone supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC for connectivity.

Poco M3 Pro 5G In India

As of now, the pricing of the phone is still under wraps. However, considering the global variant price, we expect the device could start in India at around Rs. 15,000, making it another affordable 5G handset after the Realme 8 5G.

Besides, the Poco M3 Pro with 5G connectivity and the powerful Dimensity 700 SoC can be a tough competitor for other mid-range devices. Moreover, the brand has one more device named Poco F3 GT in its portfolio. The Poco F3 GT with the Dimensity 1200 Soc is confirmed to launch in Q3 2021.

Best Mobiles in India