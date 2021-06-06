Poco M3 Pro 5G India Price Tipped; Will It Be The Cheapest 5G smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco recently announced the launch of a new 'M' series smartphone dubbed Poco M3 Pro. The device is scheduled to launch on June 8 in the country. The unveiling is set for 11.30 AM and the company has also confirmed its availability exclusively via Flipkart. Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has revealed the pricing of the handset. Will this handset be the cheapest 5G smartphone in India? Let's have a look:

Will Poco M3 Pro 5G Be The Cheapest 5G Smartphone In India?

According to the tipster, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be launched for Rs. 17,999 in India. This pricing would be of the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The leak suggests the pricing has been mentioned on the retail box. However, no image of the box has been shared.

The device is also expected to be launched with a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. This variant would have a lower price tag. But, the differences in pricing would be hard to guess.

But the sub Rs. 20,000 price tag does bring this device to the list of affordable 5G smartphones in the Indian market. As of now, the Oppo A53s is the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country followed by the Realme 8 5G and others.

If only the Poco M3 Pro 5G's base model is priced below Rs. 15,000, it will be tagged amongst the cheapest 5G smartphones in India. We will have to wait for the official launch to be sure of it.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Expected Features

The Poco M3 Pro is tipped to be the rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, but with a new skin. The handset is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 700 processor. It will ship with Android 11 OS and will have MIUI 12 interface.

The handset will be sporting an LCD display measuring 6.5-inches with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole will be housing an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely to feature a triple-lens camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor that will have an f/1.79 aperture. There will be an additional pair of 2MP sensor completing the setup. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support is expected to complete the setup.

