Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch Scheduled On May 19; Another Rebranded Redmi Smartphone?

Poco M3 Pro 5G is the next affordable smartphone by the company which is launching this month. The company's global executively recently confirmed this handset under development and had also revealed the Poco X3 NFC will be going off shelves. Soon after, the company shared a teaser poster confirming the official launch date of the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is all set to make its debut in the global market on May 19. The company has shared a teaser poster confirming the launch details via its official Twitter handle. The poster confirms an online event for the upcoming launch. The teaser poster has only tipped the launch date.

Look out! Another POCO launch is coming your way! #POCOM3Pro 5G is coming in hot!

Who's ready for more?

Stay tuned for May 19th. We are bringing you #MoreSpeedMoreEverything! pic.twitter.com/FmLQyE1CXl — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 12, 2021

However, we can expect some more teasers with some key specifications ahead of the launch next week. Poco's global executives have already hinted at a MediaTek Dimensity processor driving the M3 Pro 5G. However, the name of the chipset wasn't revealed.

The company executives have tipped the Iconic Poco Yellow shade as the Poco M3. Also, the upcoming Poco smartphone will offer a higher screen refresh rate.

Is Poco M3 Pro A Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G?

Some reports suggest that the Poco M3 Pro 5G might be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 5G. This Redmi smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. This specification falls in line with what the Poco executive has shared.

Another common feature that is being tipped for the Poco M3 Pro 5G as the Redmi Note 10 5G is the Dimensity 700 processor. The Poco executive had suggested the Dimensity processor used on the M3 Pro 5G will deliver 64 percent better performance than the Snapdragon 662 SoC on the standard Poco M3.

This is another reason what makes us believe that the Poco M3 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. If that's the case for real we can expect the smartphone to feature a 48MP triple-camera system. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will also be driven by a 5,000 mAh battery and come with 18W fast charging support.

Poco is yet to confirm if the M3 Pro 5G is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. However, we have seen the company rebadging Redmi labelled smartphones and launching them with Poco's moniker. Besides, the leaked features also hint at a rebranded Redmi smartphone. But, it would be clear once the device goes official.

