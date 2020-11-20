Poco M3 Renders Leak Ahead Of Global Launch: What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco recently confirmed the arrival of its new budget-oriented smartphone called the Poco M3. The device is slated for November 24 launch in the global market. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has made it to several online platforms. Some of its hardware features have been revealed; thanks to the recent leaks and rumors.

It seems the rumor mill isn't stopping just yet as we have got some more details in the upcoming Poco offering. This time the renders of the handset have been leaked online. Let's have a closer look at the details:

Poco M3 Renders Leak Online

The Poco M3 leaked renders reveals the fascia as well as the rear panel of the handset. The device dons a dual-tone gradient back panel. The upper half of the rear panel is seen with a large rectangular cutout that stores the camera module. Speaking of which, the handset will be coming with three camera sensors inside the module.

At the front, the Poco M3 is seen with a waterdrop style notch. The bezels around the display are narrow, however, the chin is considerably thick. Additionally, the leaked renders reveal as many as three different color options. Going by the leaked renders, the device will likely arrive in black, blue, and yellow shades. That said for the leaked design, let's have a look at the features tipped by the rumor mill.

Poco M3 Rumoured Hardware

As per the recent leaks and rumors, the Poco M3 will be arriving with a 6.53-inch display. The LCD panel will be delivering an FHD+ resolution and have a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera. For imaging, the triple-rear camera setup is said to house a 48MP primary lens.

The notch upfront might be equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the Poco M3 is speculated to use the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The processor will be clubbed with Adreno 610 GPU and will have a clock speed of 1.8GHz. A 6,000 mAH battery is said to back up the unit aided by 18W fast charging.

