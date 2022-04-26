Poco M4 5G Coming To India On 29 April: Most Affordable 5G Smartphone? News oi-Vivek

Poco is all set to launch yet another entry-level 5G smartphone. This time around, the company will bring the Poco M4 55 to India, which could possibly be the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company with competitive specifications to take on its contemporaries.

In the official teaser image, the company has shared the Poco M4 5G's rear panel picture. The smartphone is likely to be available in at least two color variants including the typical Poco yellow color. The camera module on the Poco M4 5G has been highlighted by a back strip, which creates a contrasting dual-tone design.

Poco M4 5G also has a flat frame, which has been the current trend in the smartphone industry. The smartphone also seems to have a 3.5mm headphone jack at the back along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The SIM card tray seems to be on the right, which should accept two nano-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot.

The device is expected to feature either a 6.5-inch or a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, possibly with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to have some sort of Corning Gorilla Glass protection at the front, while the back of the smartphone is likely to be made using plastic.

The Poco M4 5G might use the Snapdragon 695 or the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC. The base variant of the Poco M4 5G should offer at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the high-end model might offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Poco M4 5G might house a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone is expected to ship with Android 12 OS with a custom MIUI 13 skin on top. The device is likely to be included in the retail package.

Poco M4 5G Expected Price In India

The base variant of the Poco M4 Pro 5G retails for Rs. 14,999 in India, hence, the Poco M4 5G is expected to cost a bit less than the Pro variant. We expect that the Poco M4 5G might carry a price tag of around Rs. 13,000 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

