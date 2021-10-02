Poco M4 Pro 5G Clears Multiple Certification; India Launch Also On Cards News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco launched the M3 Pro 5G a few months ago as an affordable option with 5G network support for the masses. The company has now started working on its successor dubbed Poco M4 Pro 5G. The device has been certified via multiple mobile regulations which suggest the company might launch this device soon. But are we looking at another rebadged smartphone like the previous generation models? Let's find out:

Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch On Soon?

The Poco M4 Pro 5G's certification details have been shared by tipster Kacper Skrzypek on Twitter. Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav has also shared the details of an upcoming Poco smartphone (likely Poco M4 Pro 5) in India.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is said to have cleared its certifications from three Chinese regulatory including TENAA, EEC, and 3C. The device has been certified with the 21091116AC model number from these platforms. The handset has also cleared its certification from IMEI with the 21091116AG model number. This certification confirms an upcoming India launch.

Will Poco M4 Pro 5G Also Be A Rebranded Redmi Phone?

Unfortunately, the tipsters have only suggested a MediaTek processor driving the Poco M3 Pro 5G. None of them has revealed the specific name of the SoC and it is yet to be confirmed if this handset will have a Dimensity or Helio labelled chipset. But considering its predecessor, i.e, the Poco M3 Pro 5G offers a Dimensity SoC, we might see an upgraded processor from the same series.

One of the biggest questions is if the Poco M4 Pro 5G will also be a rebranded Redmi smartphone. Well, Poco has a history of rebadging Redmi smartphones and launching them with new skin in the market. The Poco M3 Pro 5G was also a rebranded Redmi Note 10 but with a different design.

While the developments surrounding the Poco M4 Pro 5G's specifications are limited, the possibilities of it being another rebadged smartphone can't be ruled out.

We still expect the company to start experimenting with its own hardware for its upcoming devices. Whether it's happening anytime soon or we'll have to wait to see an entirely new Poco offering are the future developments to see.

