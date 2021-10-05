Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Could Be On Cards; Clears Certification Process News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco just announced the Poco C31 in select markets including India. Now, the company is gearing to launch yet another smartphone - the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Being the sequel to the Poco M3 Pro, which was launched earlier this year, the upcoming smartphone is all set to be unveiled sometime soon as it has cleared the certification process.

Notably, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has been spotted carrying the model number 21091116AG and it appears to be the global variant. The certificate filings of the upcoming Poco smartphone was spotted by the tipsters Abhishek Yadav and Kacper Skrzypek.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: What To Expect?

Going by the certification listing, the Poco M4 Pro 5G appears to get the power from a MediaTek processor along with support for 33W fast charging technology. As of now, the other details regarding the smartphone are not known but its launch appears to be imminent as it has cleared the certification process.

Given that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be the sequel to the Poco M3 Pro, we can expect it to arrive with similar specifications and some improvements to make it a worthy upgrade. For those who are unaware, the Poco M3 Pro arrives with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. Under its hood, the smartphone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, the Poco M3 Pro makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary depth sensor another 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, there is yet an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Running Android 11 topped with the company's MIUI 12 custom skin, the Poco smartphone being talked about gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Talking about upgrades, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is suggested to use a better processor, improved camera and other aspects. However, we cannot come to any conclusion regarding the Poco M4 Pro 5G until there is an official word from the company regarding is specifications and launch date.

