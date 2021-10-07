Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Timeline Tipped; Expected Specs, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is gearing up to launch the successor of the M3 Pro dubbed the M4 Pro 5G in the global market and India as well. The handset has already received several certifications which have revealed few features of the handset. Now, the latest development has revealed the launch timeline of the upcoming Poco phone.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Timeline Tipped

91mobiles comes to know from tipster Mukul Sharma that Poco M4 Pro 5G will be announced in the last week of October or early November in the global market. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. If this appears to be true, we expect Poco will soon start sharing an official teaser.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Features: What To Expect?

As of now, there aren't many details about the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G except for the charging speed and processor. Poco will use the MediaTek processor for the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G. Besides, the phone is said to support 33W fast charging while the predecessor support 18W charging. This means the successor Poco M4 Pro 5G will get some other upgrades over its predecessor such as processor, camera, battery, and so on.

To recall, the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the 8MP selfie camera sensor. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card.

At the rear, the Poco M3 Pro 5G includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, infrared port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Expected Price

There is also no clue regarding the pricing of the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G. However, we expect the upcoming device will be an affordable offering with power-packed features. Besides, there is no info regarding the India launch. It is expected to hit the Indian market soon after its global debut. The Poco M4 Pro 5G with the 21091116AG model number has already cleared the IMEI database, confirming the India launch.

