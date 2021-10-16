Poco M4 Pro 5G With Up 6GB RAM Spotted At FCC; When Is It Launching? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is now getting ready to unveil the M4 Pro 5G's launch in the global market. This comes just after the Poco M31's launch which was a direct leap from the M3 Pro 5G. The Poco M4 Pro 5G's existence has been confirmed by several mobile authentication platforms including TENAA, 3C, and 3C. The handset's India launch has also been tipped via the IMEI database. Now, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has cleared another certification which confirms an upcoming launch.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Clears Another Certification Ahead Of Launch

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has now cleared its certification via FCC in the US. A Twitter user has shared the listing confirming the details such as support for 5G NR connectivity and RAM, storage capacity. The device will come in a dual configuration including 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

We can also expect additional storage expansion support via a microSD card. The exact capacity would be confirmed following the official launch. Unfortunately, the FCC website has also given insight into the Po M4 Pro 5G's connectivity option and configuration. It hasn't revealed the key design aspects as well as the remaining hardware such as camera, display, and processor.

However, rumors are rife that the Poco M4 Pro will also be a rebranded Redmi smartphone like its predecessor, i.e, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It isn't clear just yet which Redmi model will Poco rebadged and introduce as the Poco M4 Pro 5G, but if that's the case we'll soon know the details.

Currently, only the fast charging capacity of the Poco M4 Pro 5G is known besides the configurations. According to the 3C mobile certification platform, this model will launch with 33W fast charging. While the battery capacity isn't confirmed, we can expect a 5,000 mAh or a bigger setup.

When Is Poco M4 Pro 5G Launching?

Likewise, the specifications, the Poco M4 Pro's exact launch date for the global market including India is yet to be revealed. However, the device is said to debut in November. That's just a few weeks away. Poco might soon share some official teasers hinting at the features as well the Poco M4 Pro 5G's launch timeline.

