Poco M5 4G First Sale in India; Price and Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this week, Poco launched a new 4G smartphone - the Poco M5 4G in India. This next-generation smartphone in the M series comes with highlights, including a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Today, the Poco M5 4G is ready to go on sale in India and here we have detailed the pricing and launch offers of the smartphone.

Poco M5 4G First Sale, Offers

The first sale of the Poco M5 4G is slated to debut today at 1 PM via a Live Commerce Event on the e-commerce retailer Flipkart. The Poco smartphone comes in two storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 12,499 and 6GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs. 14,499.

As a part of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders will be able to get a flat discount of Rs. 1,500 on using any of these cards to buy the Poco M5 4G. Considering this discount, the entry-level variant of the Poco phone will be available for Rs. 10,999 while the high-end variant of the device will be available for Rs. 12,999.

What's more, buyers of the Poco M5 4G will also get other benefits, including an additional discount of up to Rs. 500 on super coins, an annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and six months of free screen protection.

Related: Get to know more about the Poco M5 4G

What Does Poco M5 4G Offers?

Priced under Rs. 15,000, the Poco M5 4G offers a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes support for Turbo RAM, which will let users expand the RAM capacity further by borrowing the same from the internal storage capacity. For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and dedicated depth and macro sensors. There is an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging touted to last up to two days.

Best Mobiles in India