Poco M5 4G India Launch Set For September 5; Helio G99 SoC Confirmed

Unlike Redmi, Poco is still awaiting its turn to dominate the Indian smartphone space with its bang for your buck offerings. Following the recent launch of its affordable flagship - Poco F4 in India, the brand is now gearing up to launch a budget offering in the M series. This time, it will be a 4G smartphone, and its launch is confirmed for September 5.

Poco M5 4G India Launch Date Confirmed

The Poco M5 4G will come as a sequel to the Poco M4 launched earlier this year in the country. While a previous report hinted that the smartphone could arrive in the first week of this month, the brand has confirmed that the new M series smartphone will arrive in India on September 5. For the unversed, the global launch of the Poco M5 is also slated to happen on the same date.

The India launch will kickstart at 5:30 PM on September 5. The e-commerce portal Flipkart has hosted a dedicated page for the launch of the smartphone, confirming the availability of the device on this platform. The microsite also confirms that the upcoming Poco smartphone will use the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and support 4G connectivity.

Images on the microsite confirm that the Poco M5 4G will feature a triple-camera setup with a LED flash unit housed inside similar to the arrangement on Pixel smartphones. At the front, there is a dewdrop notch that houses a single selfie camera sensor. The image also shows that there will be slightly noticeable bezels on all four sizes.

Poco M5 4G Rumored Specs

From the existing reports, the Poco M5 4G is expected to feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ 1080p IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is tipped to be fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device is likely to get up to 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage space. The other aspects to expect include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Android 12-based FunTouchOS 12.

In addition, there are expectations that it could be priced under Rs. 20,000 and there will be some launch offers as well.

