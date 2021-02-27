Poco Upcoming Flagship Tipped; Rebadged Redmi K40? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this week Xiaomi expanded its value flagship Redmi K series with the launch of Redmi K40 smartphones in China. The new lineup debuted comprising the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. The global launch of the Redmi K40 series is also expected to be around the corner. It seems that the standard Redmi K40 might carry a Poco moniker in the international market. Details are as follows:

Redmi K40 To Launch With Poco Branding In Global Market

The Redmi K40 global variant has cleared its certification via IMDA with the M2012K11AG model number. The listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles. As per the publication, the handset will launch with the Poco branding instead of the Redmi label. However, the report doesn't mention which Poco smartphone it will be. The listing confirms a 5G network support.

Notably, neither Xiaomi nor Poco has confirmed this piece of information just yet. So, we will have to wait for some official announcements to be sure of the same. If this report turns out to be true, we know what to expect from the upcoming Poco's premium mid-range handset.

To recap, the Redmi K40 comes as the third-generation model in the Redmi K series. The smartphone comes with 5G network connectivity and is powered by the Qualcomm' Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The device features up to 12GB RAM 256GB storage capacity.

The display on the Redmi K40 measures 6.67-inch which delivers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The optics include 48MP primary camera at the rear accompanied by an 8MP sensor and a 5MP depth lens.

The smartphone sports a 20MP selfie camera. There is a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging technology. As of now, it is unknown if the upcoming Poco smartphone will have all identical features as the Redmi K40 or there will be some differences.

