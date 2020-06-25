Poco X2 8GB RAM Model Gets Another Price Hike In India: Is It Worth A Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It seems that the smartphone price hike isn't stopping anytime here in India. A bunch of smartphones from different brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, and Asus have got a price hike. Joining this list is the Poco X2 whose price has been increased for the second time here in the country. The revision of price here again is the increased GST rates which came in effect starting April this year.

Poco X2 Price Hike Details

The Poco X2 was announced with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-range model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was launched at Rs. 16,999, while the 8GB RAM model was announced at Rs. 19,999.

This time, the price of the 8GB RAM variant has been increased by Rs. 500. Previously it got Rs. 1000 price hike. Now, this model will be selling at Rs. 21,499 in the country. As for the pricing of the other two models, you can buy the base model and the mid-range model at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 18,499 respectively.

Should You Buy The Poco X2?

Poco X2 comes as one of the strongest contenders in the sub Rs. 20,000 segment. It comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 and is packed with a 6.67-inch LCD display which has an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor clubbed with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 236GB storage. It also has support for up to 512GB microSD cards. It comes pre-loaded with Android 10 OS wrapped under MIUI 11 skin.

Coming to the optics, the Poco X2 sports a quad-camera setup housing a 64MP primary lens. It is paired up with an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. A 4,500 mAh battery unit backed with 27W fast charging is what drives the Poco X2.

This handset is no doubt still one of the most feature-rich devices which you can buy below Rs. 20,000 price mark. Its high-resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers an immense viewing experience. Also, it has a premium mid-range processor handling all the multitasking with ease. If you are planning to buy a new mid-range smartphone, this is a good deal to go for.

