Poco X2 Camera Issue Easy Fix Revealed By Company; Here's How To Perform Manual Steps

Poco X2 arrived last year in India and has received a bunch of updates for system optimization and improved user experience since its launch. However, several users have been reporting camera related issue for a while in the country. Users have been flocking the online forums and support pages to report the camera issue. In the latest development, the company has revealed an easy manual fix. Following are the details:

How To Fix Poco X2 Camera Issue Manually?

Poco has acknowledged the issues related to the Poco X2's camera. The company has revealed that around 0.2 percent of the users have been reporting the camera issue. Just to recap, this issue showed a black screen while the camera app was open.

Dear POCO users, A few of you have approached us with a 'camera not working' issue on the POCO X2. We have detailed out the steps that need to be followed to fix it. Please go through the letter to know more. pic.twitter.com/Najbl8Pq1n — POCO India Support (@POCOSupport) June 15, 2021

As per the Poco India Support's tweet, performing some basic manual steps is all one need to fix this issue. Also, one wouldn't need to visit any nearby service centre to get this issue resolved.

The company has suggested that if this issue has been persistent then the users can simply clean the camera app cache. To do so, you will need to open the Settings menu and go to the Manage Apps option.

Following this, you will need to select the 'Camera' option and then the 'Clear all data'. Click on 'Ok' to complete the cache clearing process. You will also need to restart the phone after applying all the settings.

There are possibilities that this fix wouldn't work for all the Poco X2

handsets in India. For the users experiencing the issue post the cache clear method, the company has suggested they should report the issue in the Service and Feedback app.

Users will also need to upload the device logs under the camera section. Notably, the Sevice and Feedback app can be located in the app drawer itself. Once a user clicks on this app, a feedback ID would be created which one is required to show to the service centre.

But, this procedure is required only if in case the manual cache clear method doesn't work. It seems that this is not any major hardware issue thus the simple app cache cleaning fixes the issue.

