Poco X2 Gets Another Price Hike Within Few Months Of Launch In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Last year Xiaomi introduced a new flagship smartphone series called the Poco by launching the Poco F2. At the beginning of this year, the company became a separate entity and introduced its new product called the Poco X2. The handset's price was hiked earlier due to the increase in the GST rates. Now, the device has received a second price hike in the country within a few months of its arrival.

Poco X2 New Price In India

The Poco X2's base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage has received a price hike of Rs. 500. Following the price hike, the device will be available for Rs. 17,499 instead of Rs. 16,999 price tag.

Similarly, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model which was selling at Rs. 17,999 will now be selling at Rs. 18,499. There is another 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model; however, it has not received any price hike and can be purchased at Rs. 20,999 via Flipkart.

Poco X2 Hardware Details

The Poco X2 has been announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G gaming processor with 2.2GHz clock speed. The chipset is accompanied by Adreno 618GPU ad up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device boots on Android 10 OS.

Upfront, there is a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that comes with HDR10 certification. The display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a sports dual-punch hole. The pill-shaped in-display camera cutout accommodates a 20MP primary selfie camera clubbed along with a 2MP sensor for depth effect,

The rear camera setup offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for bokeh effects. It features a fingerprint scanner on the side-panel for security and offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type C port connectivity option. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery combined with 27W fast charging technology.

The Poco X2 is one of the most capable smartphones under Rs. 20,000 price tag. It has all the elements that make it a good buy. For instance, at an asking price of Rs. 17,499 you get a 120Hz display and a 64MP quad-camera setup. It remains to see how well the audience responds to the new price hike.

Best Mobiles in India