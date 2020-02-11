Poco X2 Next Flash Sale Scheduled For February 18 On Flipkart: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco became a separate entity this year in India and had launched its first device called the Poco X2. The device was put up for sale for the first time today starting 12 pm online. While the sale is now over, the next sale dates of the Poco X2 has been revealed. Following are the details:

Poco X2 Next Sale Date In India

The Poco X2 will be available for sale next on February 18 in India. This is also a flash sale which is said to commence at 12 pm online on Flipkart. The handset comes in three different RAM and storage configurations.

While the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs, 15,999, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB model will be available for Rs. 16,999. The top-of-the-line Poco X2 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be retailing at Rs. 19,999 on the e-commerce platform.

As for the color options, you will get to choose from Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colors. If you will be making the purchase using an ICIC Bank credit card, you will be able to avail Rs. 1,000 discount.

Poco X2 Hardware And Software

The Poco X2 packs a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is combined with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device boots on boots on Android 10 and comes loaded with MIUI 11 interface.

One of the highlight features of this handset is its 6.67-inch LCD display that offers 1080 x 2140 pixels FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate which is offered by only one more device, i.e, the Asus ROG Phone II. The display features dual punch-hole for the selfie camera positioned on the top-right corner.

There are four rear cameras featuring a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The remaining cameras comprise an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a set of 2MP sensors (macro and depth lenses). The dual punch-hole packs a 20MP primary selfie snapper aided by a 2MP sensor. A 4,500 mAH battery backed by 27W fast charging is what keeps the processor ticking.

Best Mobiles in India