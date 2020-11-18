Poco X3 Call Recording Feature Now Active In India; Company Confirms News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco X3 arrived back in September this year in India as the company's new mid-range product. The device comes as a successor to the Poco X2 and is packed with hardware such as the Snapdragon 732G processor, a quad-rear camera module, and a 120 Hz rate display. The company has released a new update for this handset which brings along a much-awaited feature. Have a look at the details:

Poco X3 Gets New Feature

The Poco X3 has now received the support for call recording. The company has confirmed this information via its official Twitter handle. You will be now able to record any voice call directly from the calling app's UI. A dedicated key for the same will be placed alongside the other calling features such as a loudspeaker, mute, dialer keypad, and others.

The call-recording feature that you all wanted is now enabled on the #POCOX3.



We're 👂 to your feedback! 😎 pic.twitter.com/VPKHQv5Mrq — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) November 17, 2020

Poco X3: What Are Its Key Highlights?

The Poco X3 adorns a 6.67-inch LCD display which offers an FHD+ resolution. It is one of the few mid-range smartphones in India which offers a 120Hz refresh rate in its segment. The display is also HDR 10 certified and has the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The quad-lens camera setup at the rear has a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary lens. There is an additional 13MP sensor for wide-angle shots, a 2MP sensor for macro shots and another 2MP sensor for bokeh effect. At its core, there is the Snapdragon 732G chipset aided by 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

The device comes with up to 512GB microSD card support and runs on Android 10 OS. The handset gets its fuel via a humongous 6,000 mAh battery which takes charge over a USB Type-C port. Backing up the battery unit is 33W fast charging technology.

