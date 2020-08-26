Poco X3 Confirmed To Be In Works; To Ship With Snapdragon 732 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is gearing up for yet another launch this year. The upcoming model by the company will be the Poco X3 which has been confirmed by the company itself. It previously got certified online and now the company has itself given hints on the renders as well as the specifications.

Poco X3 Design And Specifications

Angus Kai Ho NG, Poco's Product Marketing Manager has confirmed the Poco X3. A tweet shared by the company official shows the rear panel of the device. The quad-camera setup is visible in the images which is packed inside a circular module.

Notably, all four images have different camera alignment. It isn't confirmed as of now which setup which the company will finally opt for. Also, as many as four different colour options have been tipped by the tweet. However, the names of the shades haven't been revealed by the company.

Another leak by MiuiTurkiye, had indicated a similar design as tipped by the company. The smartphone is further said to feature a punch-hole display design. The setup will be positioned at the centre-top of the display.

Now coming to the leaked features, the Poco X3 is said to ship with a 6.67-inch display panel. The display type remains unknown and we can't say for sure if the company will use an LCD panel or an AMOLED panel. However, the device will come with a high 120Hz refresh rate.

The in-display camera cutout is said to pack a 20MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. At its core, there will be the Snapdragon 732 processor which will come with a base frequency of 2.3GHz. Notably, Qualcomm hasn't yet announced this chipset, but it is said to be manufactured on 8nm architecture.

It will be paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The RAM and storage capacity are undisclosed as of now, but we will likely get some update in the coming days. Also, the Poco X3 is said to be powered by a 5,160mAh battery unit and will have fast charging support of 33W. The smartphone is said to launch on September 8, 2020.

via

Best Mobiles in India