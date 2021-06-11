Poco X3 GT Bags Multiple Certifications; Expected Launch, Specs, Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco's next offering in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment is the Poco X3 GT. The device is expected to make its debut as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Earlier this month, the device was spotted on Xiaomi India's official website hinting at an imminent launch. Now, the device has been certified via several mobile certification platforms simultaneously. This reaffirms an upcoming launch.

Poco X3 GT Launch Confirmed Via Multiple Certification Websites

The Poco X3 GT has been certified via a bunch of mobile authentication websites. Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a tweet revealing the details. The tipster confirms the device has been certified via TKDN and SDPII in Indonesia.

The Poco X3 GT has been listed with the 21061110AG model number on both certification websites. Additionally, the device has also received its certification via SGS Fimko which is Finland's regulatory authority.

While these certification listings don't reveal what all features the Poco X3 GT will offer. It does confirm the device being in the final phase of testing and getting certifications. With this, we can expect the brand to announce the Poco X3 GT's official launch date for the aforementioned markets as well as India soon.

There could be possibilities that this handset sees the light of the day soon. However, unless the company announces the arrival details itself we can't be sure of the details.

Is Poco X3 GT Also A Rebranded Redmi Smartphone?

Poco has been launching rebranded Redmi smartphones with a new skin. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is the latest such example. The device has been launched as the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. Similarly, the Poco X3 GT is also being tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

The device will have the same set of internals as the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, but a different design. The handset is said to feature an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor that comes with 5G network support.

The device is expected to flaunt a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will have a punch-hole housing a 16MP camera. The device will have a 64MP triple-rear camera setup. A 67W fast charging supported 5,000 mAh battery will power the smartphone.



Best Mobiles in India