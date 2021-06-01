Poco X3 GT India Launch Tipped; Another Rebranded Xiaomi Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is working on a bunch of new smartphones for the Indian market. The brand has already confirmed the launch of the Poco F3 GT and the Poco M3 Pro in Q3 2021 and June 8 respectively. However, the rumor mill has now suggested another smartphone under development for the Indian market. The Poco X3 GT is said to be another Poco offering that is heading to the country.

Poco X3 GT India Launch On Cards?

The Poco X3 GT's launch has been tipped by Kacper Skrzypek on Twitter. As per the tipster, the company is planning to bring the Poco X3 GT to the Indian shores. A screenshot from Xiaomi's official support page shared by the tipster confirms this piece of information.

Unfortunately, no other detail is known at the moment. The Poco X3 GT's expected launch timeline in India remains a mystery as of now, so does the features. However, going by the reports, the device would be launched as the rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro in the country.

Will Poco X3 GT Debut As Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro In India?

There are several speculations that the Poco X3 GT would be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro. While this is yet to be confirmed by the company or via leaks, this information may turn out true. This is primarily because the company has been launching rebranded Xiaomi smartphones in India.

The Poco F3 GT whose launch is slated for Q3 2020 is also a rebranded Xiaomi smartphone. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. This suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro would be landing in India with the Poco X3 GT moniker.

The internals would include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor which is built on 6nm process and has 5G network support. The Poco X3 GT would employ a 6.6-inch LCD with an FHD+ resolution and 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Poco X3 GT can be expected with a 64MP triple-rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone will be backed by a 67W fast charging supported 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Poco seems to be driven towards capturing the value flagship segment with its upcoming smartphones. But we would like to see the company bring its own developments to the market rather than Xiaomi's rebranded offerings.

