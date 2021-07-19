Poco X3 GT Set To Debut On July 28; Which Redmi Rebrand Are We Looking At? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is all set to launch its new mid-range 5G smartphone dubbed F3 GT in India this week. Soon after the brand will be adding another high-end model to the 'GT' series. The upcoming device to be announced by Poco post the F3 GT's launch would be the Poco X3 GT. It will be another 5G enabled handset by the brand which will pack mid-tier hardware. So when is this device making an official debut and which market would be the first to receive it? Is the Poco X3 GT also a rebranded version of any Redmi labelled smartphone? Let's find out:

Poco X3 GT: When Is It Launching?

The Poco X3 GT will be officially launching on July 28. The company itself has announced the arrival details of its next 5G smartphone. The device will initially be introduced in Malaysia before making its debut in India and the remaining markets. The brand might host an online launch event at its official YouTube channel or other social media handles.

Is Poco X3 GT Also A Rebranded Redmi Smartphone Like Previous Models?

Poco has a history of launching rebranding Xiaomi Redmi smartphones wrapped with a new skin but the same hardware. The upcoming Poco F3 GT which is slated for July 23 launch is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Likewise, the Poco X3 GT is also rumoured to be a rebadged Redmi smartphone.

Going by the online reports, the Poco X3 GT will be making its debut as the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G which is also a recent offering by Xiaomi. The Poco X3 GT will be wrapped in a new skin but will likely have a similar set of internals as the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

We can expect the Poco X3 GT to feature an IPD LCD display measuring 6.6-inches with 1080p FGD+ resolution. The display will have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and support a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will feature the Dimensity 1100 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Poco X3 GT will probably have a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device will use a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. We might see a 5,000 mAh battery unit rounding off the spec-sheet with 67W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India