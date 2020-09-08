Just In
Poco X3 NFC India Launch Officially Teased: Expected Price, Specifications
Poco X3 NFC made a debut on September 7 as the company's latest premium mid-range smartphone. The handset went official in the global market with features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, fast-charging supported 5,160 mAh battery and a 120Hz display. The company has now confirmed its arrival in the Indian market as well. Following are the details:
Poco X3 NFC India Launch Details
Poco India's General Manager, C Manmohan, took to Twitter to tease the India launch of Poco X3 NFC. The tweet shared has no specific launch date mentioned. However, it gives a hint on the pricing. As per the tweet, the Poco X3 NFC will be priced somewhere around Rs. 20,000. The tweet also has the key specifications of the device listed. Let's have a look at the entire specifications of the device.
Great job done @POCOGlobal team. #POCOX3 is an amazing product! 🤩#POCO India fans! Do you want us to launch it in India? Regular price will be €229 = ₹20,000 + taxes.— C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) September 7, 2020
RT if you want us to launch it in India.
everything you need, nothing you don't. https://t.co/1pjAPfdhz8
Poco X3 Complete Specifications And Features
The Poco X3's key highlight is the octa-core Snapdragon 732G 4G processor with a base frequency of 2.3GHz. It is the first smartphone in the world to run on this processor. The smartphone makes use of MIUI 12-based Android 10 OS and has Poco launcher 2.0 on top. The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
The device offers a 120Hz refresh rate and has a punch-hole design. The camera cutout packs a 20MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera setup has a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.73 aperture paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV.
The device also has a 2MP sensor for macro shots and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. The unit gets its power via a 5,160 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging. With the device officially teasing its launch for the Indian market, we can expect its arrival details to be confirmed soon.
