Poco X3 Pro Full Specifications Confirmed Via Official Listing; Standard 4G Connectivity, SD 860 SoC

Poco is all set to launch its new value flagship smartphone in India. The company has scheduled the Poco X3 Pro's launch on March 22 in the country. The device has been surfacing online via leaks and rumours and was recently certified via BIS (Bureau of Indian standards). It is leaked with some flagship-grade hardware such as a high-resolution 120Hz display and a 48MP quad-camera module. Now, right ahead of the launch, the entire spec-sheet of the handset has surfaced online.

Poco X3 Pro Full Specifications Leak

The Poco X3 Pro specifications have been revealed by the Xiaomi Vietnam e-store. The spec-sheet was initially spotted by a Twitter user @chunvn888. The official listing has confirmed the Snapdragon 860 processor. This processor is based on a 7nm process and has a 2.96GHz clock speed. The processor will be accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB/8GB RAM configuration.

The smartphone will be launched with a 128GB and 256GB storage option. It will also have support for up to 1TB microSD card. It is worth noting that this handset will come with a standard 4G network connectivity. This comes as a surprise since the majority of the smartphone brands are shifting towards 5G network support.

And not just flagship smartphones, mid-range and affordable devices are being packed with the 5G network connectivity. The features packed inside the Poco X3 Pro are high-end, therefore a 5G network connectivity would have given it a lead in its segment.

Upfront, the Poco X3 Pro will be flaunting a 6.67-inch display. The IPS panel will offer FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top and a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Speaking of the optics, the official Xiaomi store listing confirms a quad-lens setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor. The camera setup will have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole will store a 20MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The listing also reveals connectivity aspects. The device will be launched with a USB Type-C port, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5. The smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The handset will be launched with Android 11 OS and have MIUI 12 skin pre-installed. The battery powering the handset will be a 5,160 mAh battery unit. The device will come with 33W fast charging technology.

