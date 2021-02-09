Poco X3 Pro Gets BIS Certification; India Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco recently announced the Poco M3 in the country. Now, it seems the company is prepping up to bring another handset in India which could be the Poco X3 Pro. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Poco X3 Pro with the model number M2102J20SI has received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification; hinting at an imminent India launch. However, the company is yet to confirm this.

Besides, the handset was also spotted on multiple certifications including IMDA, EEC, FCC, and TUV. Additionally, the phone has also received SIRIM (Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) certification in Malaysia. The SIRIM listing reveals the phone will support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac for connectivity. On the other hand, the FCC listing claimed that the phone will arrive in two different variants.

Moreover, a recent report by XDADevelopers revealed that the Poco X3 Pro will come with code-names "Vayu" and "Bhima" respectively which are expected to be different variants for the same model. Further, the phone might run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (SM8150) chipset. For imaging, it is rumored to sport a 48MP quad-camera setup. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the handset. We can expect some upgraded features like 5G connectivity, fast charging over its predecessor Poco X3.

To recall, the Poco X3 made its debut in the country back in September last year. The phone is currently available in India starting at Rs. 16,999. In terms of features, the phone has a large 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage which supports an additional storage expansion up to 256GB.

The Poco X3 ships with Android 10 OS and packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For cameras, the phone has a quad-cameras at the back. The 64MP lens is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, there is a 20MP selfie camera.

