Poco X3 Pro India Launch Slated For March 30; Better Than Poco F1?

Poco X3 Pro has leaked multiple times in the last few weeks. Now, the company has also started teasing the arrival of the successor of the Poco X3, launched last year in September. The global launch was tipped for this month and now it seems the India launch will also take place at the same time.

However, the company has not explicitly mentioned the device name or the date of the launch. The letter shared by the company suggests that the India launch could take place on March 30.

Is Poco Launching X3 Pro In India On March 30?

The company's post with the hashtag "#PROformance" also mentions "eXpectations" where the 'X' is bold and capitalized. The company post also suggests the launch date for March 30. However, we will suggest you take this with a grain of salt as there is no confirmation on the same.

Poco X3 Pro: What To Expect?

As per leaks and rumors, the upcoming Poco X3 Pro is likely to sport an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate like its predecessor X3. Under the hood, it is said to run the unannounced Snapdragon 860 processor, rumored to be a lite version of the Snapdragon 888 chipset. For battery, the phone is expected to pack a 5,200 mAh battery which might support 33W charging tech.

Moreover, the storage and color options of the Poco X3 Pro recently leaked, hinting at 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. Besides, the device is leaked to arrive in Blue, Black, and Bronze and it might skip the 5G connectivity as per a leak.

Poco X3 Pro Expected Price In India

The price of the Poco X3 Pro is expected to be around Rs. 21,000. In the letter, the company has mentioned, there is not a single phone launched in 2021 at the price of the Poco F1 (Rs. 21,000). On the other hand, the global price of the Poco X3 Pro also recently leaked by tipster Sudhansu Ambhore. The base model is listed to cost at 250 euros (around Rs. 21,600), 300 euros (around Rs. 26,000) for the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

In this price range, the phone can be good competitor to the recently launched Oppo F19 Pro Plus; however, the F19 Pro Plus supports 5G connectivity but it comes with 60Hz display which will be a plus point for the Poco X3 Pro.

Can It Take On Poco F1?

The company's letter also reads: ''only a Poco can beat a Poco''. It also states that the only difference will not be by name but by game, which suggests the Poco X3 Pro might offer improved features over the Poco F1. To recall, the Poco F1 packs features like the Snapdragon 845 chipset, 12MP primary sensor with OIS support, 4K video recording, and a 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+. So, this time we might also get flagship-grade features from the upcoming mid-range level device.

