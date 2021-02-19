Poco X3 Pro Is Likely To Be 4G Smartphone; Likely To Launch In Early March News oi-Vivek

Poco might soon launch a pro variant of the Poco X3 -- the Poco X3, which is likely to be an upper mid-range smartphone from the brand. Earlier it was speculated that the Poco X3 Pro will be a 5G smartphone. However, according to the latest leaks, the Poco X3 Pro is said to be a 4G smartphone.

The Poco X3 Pro was recently approved by BIS, which indicates an imminent launch of the device in India. Another leak hints that the Poco X3 Pro might launch in the first or the second week of March in India.

Is Poco X3 Pro Better Than Poco X3?

The Poco X3 Pro will be a much powerful smartphone in comparison with the Poco X3, as the device is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. To cut down the cost, the device might skip 5G connectivity, hence, the Poco X3 Pro will be a 4G-only smartphone.

The device is likely to offer at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and the device might also support memory expansion via a microSD card slot. In terms of software experience, the Poco X3 Pro will ship with MIUI 12 skin based on Android 11 OS and is likely to receive few more major software updates.

Just like any upper mid-range smartphone, the Poco X3 Pro

Just like the Poco X3, the Poco X3 Pro is also expected to feature a high-refresh-rate 120Hz panel, which is expected to be an IPS LCD panel, protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass.

Coming to the camera setup, the Poco X3 Pro is likely to retain the quad-camera setup from the Poco X3 with a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording and native 64MP image capture.

Via

Best Mobiles in India