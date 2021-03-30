Just In
- 4 min ago Asus AIO V241EA Review: All-In-One By All Means
-
- 24 min ago MobiKwik Data Breach: User KYC Information Readily Available On Darknet
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Answers For March 30, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Unveiled With Improved Battery And More Features
Don't Miss
- Finance Nazara Technologies Lists At 81% Premium; Shares Hit Day's High Of Rs. 2024.9
- News Coronavirus cases: Parties at Bengaluru flats banned as COVID-19 cases surge
- Automobiles Hyundai Alcazar Expected To Recieve New Engine: More Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch
- Education SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Download Link
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic As US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' From Swades; Says 'How Lovely'
- Sports Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19
- Lifestyle Bajrang Baan Lyrics In English and Hindi
- Travel April 2021: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Poco X3 Pro Launching In India Today: Watch Livestream, Features, Expected Price
Poco is all set to announce the successor of the Poco X3 in the country, dubbed as the X3 Pro. The phone recently made its debut in the global market alongside the Poco F3. However, there is no word about the launch of the Poco F3 in the country. The Poco X3 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart after its launch in the country.
Poco X3 Pro Livestream
The launch of the Poco X3 Pro has been set for March 30 (today) at 12:00 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and social media platforms.
Poco X3 Pro Expected Price In India
The Poco X3 Pro is available in the international market with a price tag of €249 (around Rs. 21,498) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, €299 (around Rs. 25,500) for the high-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. However, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that the phone will cost under Rs. 20,000 in India. Furthermore, the phone comes in Frost Blue, Phantom Black, and Metal Bronze color options.
Poco X3 Pro Features
In terms of features, the Poco X3 Pro gets a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display which offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Running Android 11 with MIUI 12 UI, the handset packs a 5160 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For photography, the handset has a quad-camera setup that houses a 48MP primary main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies and videos, the Poco X3 Pro features a 20MP front-facing camera.
On the connectivity front, the handset supports Dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C port for charging. Other aspects of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and Hi-Res audio, NFC support. Lastly, the phone measures 165.3×76.8×9.4mm dimension-wise and weighs around 215 grams.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
31,600
-
55,699
-
10,280
-
18,805
-
25,709
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780