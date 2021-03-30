Poco X3 Pro Launching In India Today: Watch Livestream, Features, Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is all set to announce the successor of the Poco X3 in the country, dubbed as the X3 Pro. The phone recently made its debut in the global market alongside the Poco F3. However, there is no word about the launch of the Poco F3 in the country. The Poco X3 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart after its launch in the country.

Poco X3 Pro Livestream

The launch of the Poco X3 Pro has been set for March 30 (today) at 12:00 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Poco X3 Pro Expected Price In India

The Poco X3 Pro is available in the international market with a price tag of €249 (around Rs. 21,498) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, €299 (around Rs. 25,500) for the high-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. However, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that the phone will cost under Rs. 20,000 in India. Furthermore, the phone comes in Frost Blue, Phantom Black, and Metal Bronze color options.

Poco X3 Pro Features

In terms of features, the Poco X3 Pro gets a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display which offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Running Android 11 with MIUI 12 UI, the handset packs a 5160 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For photography, the handset has a quad-camera setup that houses a 48MP primary main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies and videos, the Poco X3 Pro features a 20MP front-facing camera.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports Dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C port for charging. Other aspects of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and Hi-Res audio, NFC support. Lastly, the phone measures 165.3×76.8×9.4mm dimension-wise and weighs around 215 grams.

