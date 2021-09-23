Poco X3 Pro To Be Available At Rs. 16,999 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco X3 Pro is the powerful mid-range offering that made its debut back in March in India. The phone was launched starting at Rs. 18,999; however, it will be available at an attractive price tag during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 which is all set to go live on October 7 and will run until October 12.

Brands like Poco, Asus, Realme, Motorola, and others have already disclosed the offers for their existing handsets, while many brands are gearing up to launch new handsets. Check out the price of the Poco X3 Pro during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021.

Poco X3 Pro At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

The base 6GB RAM + 128GB model will be available for Rs. 16,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 18,999. Going by this, we expect the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model might also get the same discount as the base variant which is currently selling at Rs. 20,999. Alongside, one can also avail of several bank offers during the sale.

Poco X3 Pro Features

The Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Dot Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage with support for additional storage expansion.

It has a quad-rear camera setup housing a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the smartphone has a 20MP front-facing camera sensor. Moreover, the Poco X3 Pro packs a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Other aspects include IP53 certified for splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Poco X3 Pro: Should You Buy?

Considering the price of the Poco X3 Pro at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, we can say it would be a good deal as you get a 120Hz display, a powerful chip, fast charging, and also IP rating for just Rs. 16,999.

However, it skips 5G connectivity which is now a downside in this range as well. It is also important to note that the Poco X3 Pro is a bit bulky, weighs around 215g. So, if you are looking for a slim design phone, then it won't be a good pick for you.

