Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, 120Hz display Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 18,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco X3 Pro has gone official in India, offering power-packed features at an accessible price tag. The handset comes with a 120Hz display, 48MP quad cameras, and much more. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.

Poco X3 Pro Price And Sale Date In India

The price of the Poco X3 Pro has been set at Rs. 18,999 for base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. However, the high-end model of the global variant comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Further, the Poco X3 Pro can be purchased in India via Flipkart in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, Golden Bronze color options. The phone will be on its first sale on April 6 at 12 PM (noon). Launch offers of the handset include an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Poco X3 Pro Features

The Poco X3 Pro a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) DotDisplay with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. In the software department, the device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC handles the processing which is the revised version of the Snapdragon 855. The chipset is coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 default storage.

The Poco X3 Pro packs a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone also comes with an IP53 rating which makes its splash resistance. For security, the Poco X3 Pro a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Coming to the cameras, the handset flaunts a quad-camera module at the rear panel which includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the smartphone gets a 20MP selfie camera sensor.

The device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C for connectivity. Other aspects of the handset include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, additional storage expansion option, and more. Lastly, the phone measures 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4mm and weighs 215 grams. So, if you are looking for a slim phone, the Poco X3 Pro might not be for you.

Poco X3 Pro: Better Than Competition?

Firstly, the Poco X3 Pro packs more advanced features over its predecessor. In this price category, the handset can be a tough competitor against the recently launched Realme 8 Pro. Comparing their features, if your first preference is the camera, then can consider the Realme 8 Pro; however, it does not support high-refresh-rate as the Poco X3 Pro.

