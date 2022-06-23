Poco X4 GT With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched; Pricing & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Poco has expanded its range of F series smartphones in India by launching the Poco F4 5G in the country. In addition, the company has also launched the Poco X4 GT for the global markets. The new Poco X series offering has arrived as a high-end offering with a massive 144Hz refresh rate.

Poco X4 GT Has 6.6-Inch FHD+ Screen, Dolby Vision

Design-wise, the Poco X4 GT has been fitted with a punch-hole screen to house the selfie camera. The smartphone has a large square camera module on the back, which houses the three sensors, apart from the LED flash units.

The Poco X4 GT sports a 6.6-inch LCD display bearing full HD resolution and a variable screen refresh rate from 30Hz to 144Hz. The phone offers features like DC dimming, 10-bit color depth, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 content support, a peak brightness of 650 nits, and 2,047 levels of brightness adjustments. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor, which is placed on the right side under the power button.

Poco X4 GT Processor, Camera, Battery, Connectivity Features

The Poco X4 GT is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which is based on the 5nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with the Mali-G610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of native UFS 3.1 storage. At the rear, the handset has a 64MP main sensor, which is aided by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies and video calling, the device has a 16MP snapper on the front with an aperture of f/2.45. The rear cameras of the phone are capable of recording 4K videos. In terms of connectivity, the Poco X4 GT offers 5G SA / NSA support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There's also a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging technology onboard.

Poco X4 GT Price, Availability, Color

The Poco X4 GT has been priced in the European market at 379 Euros for its base variant (8GB + 128GB), which roughly translates into Rs. 31,150 in the Indian currency. The higher-end version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is being offered for around Rs. 35,300. They will be available in Black, Blue, and Silver color variants in the European markets in the coming days. Indian availability is expected to be revealed very soon.

