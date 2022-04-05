Poco X4 Pro 5G Flipkart Sale Live- Introductory Offers & Discounts You Shouldn't Miss News oi-Rohit Arora

Poco India recently announced its X4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The sub-20K 5G handset flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The smartphone is now up for grabs on Flipkart.com. Since this is the first sale of the sub-20K 5G smartphone, the brand is offering some good discounts on the original prices of the three models.

You can also enjoy some special exchange offers if you exchange any Poco X-series device for the new Poco X4 Pro. Let's find out more about the discounts and exchange offers.

Poco X4 Pro Discounts & Exchange Offers

Poco in collaboration with Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the original launch price of the three variants of the X4 Pro 5G. Under this introductory offer, HDFC Credit/Debit card users can grab the 6GB+64GB variant of the handset at Rs. 17,999, 6GB+128GB variant at Rs. 18,999 and the top-end variant offers 8GB RAM+128GB ROM at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999 respectively.

As a part of the exchange offer, you can avail a special exchange price on the purchase of the X4 Pro 5G. Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro users can grab the all-new Poco X4 Pro 5G with an additional Rs. 3,000 discount. The Poco X4 Pro is available for as low as Rs. 6,549 if you combine all discounts, i.e. the price of your old Poco X-series handset (varies according to condition, model, and date of purchase) with an additional discount of Rs. 3,000.

Poco mentions that with the exchange on the older Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro, the effective price for the new Poco X4 Pro comes down to Rs. 7,499, Rs. 6,899, and Rs. 6,549, respectively.

Should You Exchange Your Old Poco Smartphone?

We wouldn't recommend swapping the Poco X3 Pro with the new X4 Pro 5G. The latter misses on the raw power that the Poco X3 Pro offered. You can read more about the performance of the Poco X4 Pro in our comprehensive review. If you own any previous Poco handset, other than the Poco X3 Pro, you should upgrade to the Poco X4 Pro.

The overall performance, features and the addition of the future 5G connectivity make it a good overall product in the sub-20K price category.

Poco X4 Pro Key Specifications & Features

The Poco X4 Pro is slimmer and somewhat lighter (by 10g) than the X3 Pro, which was an ergonomic nightmare. The X4 Pro has a boxy design, flat-glass back, and flat plastic edges with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner cum power button. The Poco X4 Pro is IP53-rated for dust and splash protection, and the display is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. You can buy the handset in three color options- yellow, blue and black.

The handset flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is essentially the same OLED screen that Redmi is offering on its Note 11 Pro Plus and we couldn't ask for a better display at this price point. Sadly, the list of upgrades does not include the software. The X4 Pro runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and the worst part is the poor optimization.

For optics, the Poco X4 Pro has a triple-lens setup featuring a 64MP Samsung-made GW3 primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front-facing camera is provided for selfies.

The Poco X4 Pro is backed by a hefty 5,000mAh battery cell. The large battery cell is supported by a 67W fast-charging adaptor that refuels it from flat to 100% in less than 50-minutes. For connectivity, the Poco X4 Pro supports a total of seven 5G bands (N1/3/5/8/28/40/78), has Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Glonass, IR Blaster and a hybrid Nano-SIM card tray.

Best Mobiles in India